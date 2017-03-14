Do these wedding photos belong to your family?

HARVEY, La. - After finding what looks to be someone's wedding photographs from the 1960's, a local woman is doing what she can to find whoever they belong to.

She found the photos with her daughter while the two were in downtown New Orleans enjoying parades on Mardi Gras.

"What I love about this picture is somebody is hosting back there," said Yesenia Lockhart, while describing one of the photographs.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For Lockhart they also hold a thousand memories.

"My dad documented my life in pictures," she said smiling. "He had a Polaroid camera and this reminded me of that."

So when Lockhart and her daughter, Dania Ernestine, spotted some photos on the ground near the Rouses in the CBD, they picked up the Polaroids and saw they told someone's story.

"They were literally laying there, just waiting for me to walk up to them," she said.

The women said they know the photos are special to someone.

"I thought they were cool," said Ernestine. "I mean they look pretty special because it was somebody's wedding so I would think they were pretty special to somebody."

The two photos appear to show a wedding from December 1969.

"They're pretty old pictures," said Lockhart.

In one, a bride poses with a possible family member, while the other seems to be the bride next to her new husband.

"It just broke my heart that someone didn't have their wedding pictures," Lockhart said.

However it doesn't matter who's in the photos because for Dania and her mom, they just want them back in the hands of family.

"It's somebody's mom, somebody's aunt, sister, grandmother, somebody," Lockhart said. "At the end of the day, all we have are pictures."

So they turned to social media, with the hopes of finding an owner.

"I just want them to go back home," Lockhart said.

"I hope somebody comes and claims them because it doesn't feel right having somebody else's memories in our house," said Dania.

As they wait, they can't help but think that maybe it was fate that put these photos in their hands.

"I think so," said Lockhart. "Hundreds of people were walking by there some with coolers. And I happen to be looking down and pick them up?"

"I don't see how these photos ended up there," said Dania. "It's just so random and it was really random for us to end up with them. I do believe and feel like the people, if they come to claim these photos, that we were meant to meet each other."

