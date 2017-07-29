Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Water park flooded with complaints
-
How to combat robocalls
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
911 audio: Woman bitten by boa constrictor
-
See-through canoes offer paddlers a unique view of the world below
-
ASU student sends man's nude Tinder pics to his mom
-
Shark fisherman backs laws
-
Mom wakes up to find twin boys drowned in pool (NBC VIDEO)
-
What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
More Stories
-
Valet punched, knocked out by customer complaining about feeJul 29, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Subject of Missing Child Alert may be in Tampa, OcalaJul 29, 2017, 4:43 p.m.
-
Winter Haven officer accused of having sex with teenJul 29, 2017, 1:22 p.m.