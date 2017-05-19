Dog dies after eating poisonous toad

This is a cane toad, also known as a bufo toad or marine toad. Ashley Collins, Naples Daily News photo

A woman from Winter Haven is warning other dog owner about the dangers of the bufo toad to pets. Her dog Cowboy died after eating one of the poisonous toads.

Cowboy helps protect the goats on Linda Hughes’ farm, along with two other dogs. The dogs normally rush out of the field and toward the farmhouse when she puts their food out, but one night last week Cowboy didn’t.

Hughes started to worry and went out into the field. That’s where she found him, suffering from the toad’s poison. She posted a video of the dog writhing in pain and seizing on Facebook. It’s difficult to watch, but she hopes it serves as a reminder to other pet owners to keep an eye out for the dangerous toads.

Animal trapper Lisa Ricigliano said she gets a lot more calls about bufo toads during the summertime, because that’s their breeding season. She said if your dog comes into contact with one, you should call the veterinarian right away and use a wet cloth to try to get some of the poison out of its mouth.

The best thing you can do, Ricigliano said, is to make sure there aren’t any bufo toads on your property in the first place. They prefer cool, dark, damp areas, such as under wood piles or bird baths. If you spot one, an animal trapper can help remove it.

