Dog missing after escaping from Tampa International Airport tarmac

Brady the dog has been missing from the Tampa International Airport since 8 p.m. Wednesday. Her owners are in Bermuda. (Photo: Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County, Christie Pennell)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa International Airport personnel along with animal control are searching for a family dog after he escaped from its kennel while it was being placed onto a Delta flight Wednesday.

The dog named Brady got loose on the airport's tarmac from cargo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the owner William Gideon.

Brady was heading to Bermuda with his family, who was moving to the island. However, Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps said before the crew could secure the cargo, Brady jumped out and escaped.

Airport operation crews, air traffic control and animal control are currently searching for the dog, Nipps said.

Delta released the following statement on the missing dog in an email to 10News:

"Delta and animal control continue the search for a dog that was being loaded onto a flight in Tampa when it bit through the transfer kennel and ran into a heavily wooded area near the airport. We are in direct contact with the pet’s owner."

