Dog park honors memory of fallen deputy

Deputy John Kotfila, center, was killed last year by a wrong-way driver.

Deputy John Kotfila Jr. served with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. And despite his family telling him he was too busy, he bought a German Shepherd named Dexter.

Kotfila lost his life in the line of duty, so it was appropriate Saturday that his life *and* his love of dogs was celebrated Saturday by cutting the rope on the new Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park.

His loved ones and law enforcement family were there for the dedication.

The park is in Channelside under the Expressway, the same roadway where he died. His family is glad he now will be remembered for the park, not for the crash.

