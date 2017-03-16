WTSP
Dog park with bar proposed in Seminole Heights

Jenny Dean , WTSP 2:56 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Todd Goldfarb and his wife, Mara, love hanging out with their pups. While traditional dog parks are great, they wanted more.

So they are proposing a dog park in Seminole Heights that would have a beer and wine bar.

10News WTSP reporter Jenny Dean shows you the plans and what hurdles they have to clear to make this Dog Park and Bar a reality.
 

