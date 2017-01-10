Dog show big boost to local economy

10News WTSP's Casey Cumley visits with one of the bigger dogs at the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster. WTSP photo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Bark bark. Whether it's a tiny terror. Woof.



A massive Marmaduke or a Standard Poodle named Superman. Every pooch at the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster dog show in Brooksville could be called a prosperous pup.



More than 10,000 Fidos and their owners are converging on Hernando County from around the world.



"We are from Russia."



"We have some that come up from South America," said Dan Stolz with Florida Classic Park.



"North to Montreal."



And they're all bringing money.

"Too much too much, ha."



And lots of it.



"The exchange is bad, but for the motel and food it's good. The price is good," said Canadian Necole Vaillancourt.



The show will pump an estimated $1.6 million into the local economy.



"We have ten shows going on over a two-week period that's not heard of anywhere in the country," said Stolz.

Organizers say the fields will be packed with hundreds and hundreds of RVs for the next 10 days, but some of these mobile campers could be leaving with a permanent home.



"This is an opportunity for us to showcase," said Marilyn Pearson-Adams.



Alliance Realty has been setting up a booth here for the last seven years.



"Every year when end up with about twelve to twenty pieces of business from the show," said Pearson-Adams.



January in Florida helps. It's just cool enough for the Russian Akita champions and warm enough for their traveling trainers.



"Oh, super weather nice."



So whether they're striking a pose or primping for perfection, it's not hard to see who really is running the show and bringing the money home.

If you want to check out the dog show at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville. it's not too late.

It runs through January 22nd.

