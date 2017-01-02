Dog trainer discusses preventing attacks (Photo: WTSP)

(WTSP) -- It's a story that's making headlines across the country, and it happened right here in Tampa Bay. A dog sent three people to the hospital after one of them tried to put a sweater on it.

Dog trainers say there are a lot of possible triggers that could make a dog attack.

“Anything can set a dog off; a movement, a smell, a hat on a person, a beard on a person,” said Debbi Snyder, a dog trainer and the owner of DogSense Obedience in Lakeland.

Snyder doesn't know all of the circumstances surrounding the attack in Tampa, but she said it’s possible a bad experience in the past or an injury the dog's owners might not know about caused it to attack.

On Facebook, dozens of people have pointed out the type of dog in this attack, a pit bull mix.

Snyder says pit bulls aren't necessarily a bad or aggressive breed, but owners should know what they're getting.

“They're going to have a high prey drive,” she explained. “They're going to go after things that move, and you need to be deciding on how you're going to deal with that, how you're going to live with that.”

For any breed, Snyder said, if you teach your dogs the basics, like come, sit and stay, they'll trust you more and be less likely to attack.

“They will become a family member just like any human family member if you give them the opportunity,” she said. “The more you play, the more you train, the more things you do with the dog, the more your relationship is going to grow.”

Snyder added that when you're training a dog, owners have to be willing to learn a lot, too. She teaches owners how to read their dog’s body language.

