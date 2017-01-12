Dogs rescued from meat farm will find new homes in Tampa

Dogs arrived at cargo to flight in January 2015 (Photo: Manchul Kim/HSI)

TAMPA -- Several dogs will soon call Florida home after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea.

Rescuers with Humane Society International transported 200 dogs saved from the slaughter house as an emergency placement. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) is one of 18 shelters across the United States, one of six in Florida, that will welcome the dogs into their care to have the chance to be adopted.

The dogs are expected to arrive at Orlando International Airport on January 20, 2017 after 5:00 p.m.

“We were absolutely thrilled to be asked to assist with this rescue effort,” said Humane Society of Tampa Bay Chief Executive Officer Sherry Silk. “We are here to help animals in need, no matter where they come from, and will open our doors to them whenever we are able.”

HSTB says the dogs will not be immediately available for adoption because they will need several weeks to recover from their journey to the states and spay/neuter surgery. They plan to keep the public updated on the progress through their blog. You can visit that here.

This rescue marks the sixth dog meat farm closure managed by the Humane Society International-- with a total of 770 dogs rescued since January 2015. It's a part of the organization's campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea and across Asia.

