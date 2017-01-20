Dogs rescued from slaughter house arrive in Tampa today

Jasper is a 3 year old golden retriever. His owner, Kristin Maselli, adopted him last year. He also came from a South Korean meat farm. Maselli says, "He's the best dog in the world."

Friday, 200 dogs are getting a new lease on life.

The animals have been rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, and 14 of them will be making their way to Tampa’s Humane Society.

Ten of the dogs are expected to arrive around 7:30 p.m. to Tampa on Friday, after flying into Orlando International Airport. The remaining four will arrive on Sunday.

Yet, the pups will have a long road ahead toward adoption.

They are coming from some rough conditions in South Korea, forced to live in filthy cages, never knowing which day would be their last.

All of the dogs had to pass a rigorous health check to get on the plane and they'll get a second checkup once they get here to Tampa.

All 10 dogs will have to be socialized too, many haven't had any social interaction.

But for Kristin Maselli, adopting her golden retriever from a South Korean dog meat farm last year, was the best decision she ever made.

Jasper is now 3 years old, but you'd never know it. He's calm from spending the first 2 years of his life being inactive, in a metal crate.

He also loves to hide in dark, cramped places, but, otherwise, Maselli says he's the best dog in the world.

When the Golden Retriever rescue network told her Jasper's story she was hooked.

Jasper even has his own Instagram to spread the word about South Korean dog meat farms and the importance of the rescues shutting down these farms one at a time.

The Humane Society has a big goal to rescue more dogs like Jasper.

This latest rescue marks the sixth dog meat farm closure by the Humane Society, and there's also a lot of campaigns right now in South Korea targeting young people to change their opinion and consider dogs pets instead of dinner.

(© 2017 WTSP)