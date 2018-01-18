Donations pour in for children of mom killed in casino boat fire

42-year-old Carrie Dempsey of Lutz, Florida, died in the hours after a casino shuttle boat caught fire. (Photo: Provided, Facebook)

The generosity of others is helping the family of a woman who died after the Casino Boat fire in a big way.

People from all over the country are donating to a Go Fund Me page for Carrie Dempsey’s children now without both parents after her death on Sunday.

Their dad died several years ago.

According to her obituary, Dempsey was laid to rest Thursday.

After hearing the story of the fire, a local woman wanted to something to help. She doesn’t want the attention and can’t say she even knows the family, but now people across the country are helping in her efforts to make sure Dempsey's children are taken care of.

“I don’t know them at all actually. I know the kids from volunteering at school,” said Bridget Verrecchia

After seeing video of a casino boat fire off Florida’s Gulf Coast, and learning a mom of 12-year-old twins died, she wanted to help.

“I was able to find the contact information for Carrie’s sister. I reached out to her asked if it was OK if I did set up a Go Fund Me page. They were very appreciative, and we just went for it,” Verrecchia said.

Dempsey was among the people jumping into the water to save their lives when the boat went up in flames. The cause of the fire and her death hasn’t been released.

Verrecchia’s son was in class with Dempsey’s twins last year.

“I set the goal, which I thought was aggressive at $5,000, and within hours we reached that.”

People wanted to give more.

“There was an actress from I think, ‘As the World Turns’ who forwarded our Go Fund Me.”

Now the goal is at $50,000. In just one day they’re already halfway there.

Verrecchia made Dempsey’s family the sole beneficiary of the funds, hoping it gives them one less thing to worry about.

“This can take care of immediate needs they have, as well as funding down the road for cars and college,” Verrecchia said.

A lesson in the positive power of social media for Verrecchia’s 11-year-old son, telling his classmates today about it in school.

“Some kids seemed to be interested. They were writing down the name of the page,” said Benjamin.

The Verrecchias hope the generosity of others will set Dempsey’s children up for a prosperous life.

“I’m sure every parent put themselves in that position. You want your kids taken care of, and I don’t want to be the person who said I wish I did,” Verrecchia said.

“That they don’t struggle in any way and that they just live life to the fullest,” Benjamin said.

While it’s incredible to see the support online, Verrecchia says there was an overwhelming amount of support at Dempsey’s funeral Thursday. She was one of several people who didn’t really know the family who attended to give condolences.

While people were mourning Dempsey’s death Thursday, Tropical Breeze Casino reopened. It’s been four days after the deadly shuttle fire.

We saw about 20 people on board when it took off around 3:30 pm Thursday. It got back at 10 pm.

Since the shuttle boat was destroyed in the fire, the casino boat itself is being used to bring people out on their gambling excursion.

Passengers we spoke with only had great things to say about their experience. They say Tropical Breeze Casino’s business shouldn’t suffer in any way over Sunday’s accident.

“I think accidents happen all the time. Cars, airplanes if you’re in the air. Things break down … It’s just going to happen sometimes,” John Ford said.

“Look at the captain and all he did. He brought the boat in. Just like Sully when they landed on Hudson River. He’s a hero,” Heather Moore said.

Tropical Breeze Casino will run cruises throughout the weekend. For a list of times check out their Facebook page.

© 2018 WTSP-TV