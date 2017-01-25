Don't believe Trump's allegations of massive voter fraud

The Pasco supervisor of elections sys the big voter fraud that is alleged is highly unlikely.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're taking a closer look at President Donald J. Trump's unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the United States.

10News political reporter Mark Rivera is taking a deep dive into where millions of votes have been cast illegally.

SPOILER ALERT! It's not here in the United States not in California or Pennsylvania or Michigan. Definitely not here in Florida.

The places where voter fraud is widespread in the millions? The places elections are rigged?

Let’s go back to Italy's fascist government in 1929 and again in 1934 --- leaders got 98 and 99 percent of the vote!

How about elections in North Korea where there are no competitive candidates, turnout is near 100 percent.

You vote against the party at risk to your health and that of your family’s.

How about in Gambia, where the president who lost the most recent election refused to step down until just Friday.

Those are places where votes are manipulated.

So when Trump says millions of people voted illegally in an election where he won, but lost the popular vote by 3 million, it makes people in Trump's own party - like Brian Corley, who runs elections for a living as Pasco County’s election supervisor - say that's a bogus claim.

“It's like this - does voter fraud exist, yes it does. Is it substantial? No, I don't believe it is,” Corley said.

For voter fraud in the millions, Corley says there would have to be a massive conspiracy in thousands of individual counties throughout the US - many with Republican supervisors of election - against Donald Trump.

Corley says a conspiracy like that would be “unparalleled,” and is “just not feasible.”

