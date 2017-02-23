Downtown Lakeland sculpture is turning heads

(Photo: City of Lakeland, FL - Government)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A new sculpture in downtown Lakeland is turning heads. One person on Facebook called it a “piece of crap eyesore.”

The sculpture depicts the iconic “leg lamp” from the 1983 Christmas movie A Christmas Story. Artist Joni Younkins-Herzog appropriately named it “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out.”

The city of Lakeland posted a picture of the sculpture to its Facebook page, and it has gotten quite a reaction.

“Lakeland has gone to [sic] far!!!! Take it down!!!!!! Hideous. What kind of example r ya’ll setting for kids,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Oh no, that is sick. If that’s for real I’m embarrassed to live in Lakeland. They should do better than that.”

Lots of other people came to the sculpture defense.

“Love! It’s great to see someone showing that art can be fun. All art doesn’t have to be stuffy,” one person said.

“Looks amazing,” another chimed in. “So nice to have a variety of artwork on public display. If someone is offended by a leg then they need help.”

The sculpture is part of the Lemon Street Promenade’s 2017 Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition.



