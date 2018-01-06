Dreaming of a lottery win? You're not alone

A customer holds a stack of Mega Millions lottery tickets, which he purchased for his office pool at a convenience store in Chicago on Dec. 17, 2013. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Someone in Tampa Bay woke up Saturday morning $450 million dollars richer after a single ticket matching all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was determined to have been sold in Port Richey.

The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Rd. in Port Richey.

Friday night's Mega Millions winning ticket is worth about $450 million, making it the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 10 (and a Megaplier option at 3x).

Stephanie Figueroa laughed when asked what she would do if she were to ever win that kind of money.

"I don't know," she said at first. "I would take care of some loose ends and help people."

Off camera, Figueroa's husband chimed in: "and buy a giraffe."

Oh.

Maybe it's for the best Figueroa wasn't too set on any plans. After all, there's a better shot – 1 in 660,000 – at winning Olympic gold than winning the lotto. Even at 1 in 10 million, you're more likely to get hit by a falling plane.

But the long shot didn't stop people from filing in and out of the Port Richey 7-Eleven on Saturday, hopeful lightning just might strike twice with the Powerball drawing.

"Right, here these are the winning numbers tonight," said Chris Flory, in town from New York to visit friends.

If he won, he might just buy a house in Florida, he said.

"Can you imagine if you came back tomorrow and I was like 'I won,'" Trish Crabtree said with a smile.

She's bought her lotto tickets from the Ridge Rd. 7-Eleven once a week for years. So close, she thought.

As for Friday night's winner, no one has come forward yet.

Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide the winner's name, city of residence, game won, date won and amount won to any third party who requests the information.

Friday night’s mega millions jackpot was the fourth largest in history. Jackpot winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. But winners wanting to take the lump sum instead must claim it within 60 days of the drawing.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot topped $570 million. The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61. The Powerball was 26 and the multiplier was 3.

