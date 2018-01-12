Driver badly hurt in Hernando County bus crash

The crash happened about 10:25 a.m. Friday in Hernando County.

A driver was critically injured when he turned into the path of a school bus Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 10:25 a.m., a 2000 Lincoln driven by Donald Mark Dornfelt, 53, of Trilby, was westbound on State Road 50/Cortez Boulevard in the left turn lane, approaching a solid green traffic light at McKethan Road.

Meanwhile, a Hernando County school bus driven by 71-year-old Justin F. Brennan of Spring Hill transporting 20 Springstead High School students was eastbound on SR-50 in the outside lane.

The Lincoln turned left into the path of the bus, which struck the right side of the car.

Dornfelt was taken to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in critical condition.

One child on aboard the bus sustained a minor injury.

Charges are pending, the patrol said.

