Driver strikes tractor trailer, dies on I-75 in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. -- A 46-year-old man died after lost control of his car and drove into a tractor-trailer early Monday morning.

The man from Lakewood Ranch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, was southbound on Interstate 75 south of Big Bend Road when he lost control of his Lexus, drove into the outside lane and struck the trailer behind the tractor.

The driver of the truck -- Brian Christopher, 44, of Naples -- was not injured.

The driver of the Lexus died at the scene.

