Driver rescued from crashed school bus in Clearwater

Clearwater Public Safety posted this image of a school bus crash on Drew Street. (Photo: Clearwater Public Safety)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Emergency crews have rescued the school bus driver from a crash on Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue Tuesday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved.

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows that a westbound Kia ran a red light at the intersection, forcing the southbound school bus off the roadway.

The bus driver, 54-year-old Joseph Dale Morgan of Clearwater, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters needed more than 30 minutes to extricate Morgan from the wreckage.

The driver of the Kia, Edward Michael Burke of Palm Harbor, 58, was also treated for minor injuries.

Avoid Drew and Fort Harrison. We are on scene of school bus crash with only minor injuries it appears. pic.twitter.com/OEpEE8m0AC — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017

Clearwater Public Safety posted on its Twitter account that only one student was on board the bus at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Firefighters are working to try to get the school bus driver out of the bus. Only one student on board and he was not injured. pic.twitter.com/9dLaFm12m6 — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017

The concrete light pole is through the front of the bus. Firefighters are working gingerly to extricate the driver. pic.twitter.com/hzbm7BMxCB — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017

Firefighters are working to secure the concrete pole which has collapsed on top of the school bus. pic.twitter.com/72HiCI9d81 — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)