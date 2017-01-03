WTSP
Driver rescued from crashed school bus in Clearwater

A red-light runner triggered the incident in downtown Clearwater.

10News Staff , WTSP 5:35 PM. EST January 03, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Emergency crews have rescued the school bus driver from a crash on Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue Tuesday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved.

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows that a westbound Kia ran a red light at the intersection, forcing the southbound school bus off the roadway. 

The bus driver, 54-year-old Joseph Dale Morgan of Clearwater, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters needed more than 30 minutes to extricate Morgan from the wreckage.

The driver of the Kia, Edward Michael Burke of Palm Harbor, 58, was also treated for minor injuries.

Clearwater Public Safety posted on its Twitter account that only one student was on board the bus at the time of the crash and was not injured.

