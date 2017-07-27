Drivers asked to avoid Fletcher, Nebraska avenues for SWAT situation

Sky10 shows several Hillsborough County SWAT and sheriff's office vehicles surrounding a car at E. Fletcher and N. Nebraska avenues. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA, FLA. - Drivers are asked to avoid a busy Tampa road for a reported barricade situation.

Sky10 shows several Hillsborough County SWAT and sheriff's office vehicles surrounding a car. However, the details involving who might be inside nor what prompted the police response is not yet known.

The incident is at E. Fletcher and N. Nebraska avenues. Southbound lanes of Nebraska to Fletcher are closed, as are the northbound lanes of Nebraska are closed from Fowler.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Fletcher are closed at Nebraska.

