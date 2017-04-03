Police: Teacher drunk when she let 14-year-old drive

TAMPA -- Police pulled over a car after suspecting that the driver may be intoxicated Sunday.
The deputy was surprised to discover the person behind the wheel was actually a 14-year-old boy.
Thirty-two-year-old Terra Virgin appeared to the deputy to be intoxicated in the passenger seat and acknowledged to the deputy that she realized that the 14-year-old did not have a license and was not allowed to legally drive.
An open container of beer was also reportedly found in the car.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the 14-year-old was Virgin's boyfriend's son and he was sent back to his father after the incident.
Virgin teaches math at Freedom High School.
