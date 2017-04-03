WTSP
Close

Police: Teacher drunk when she let 14-year-old drive

10News Staff , WTSP 9:24 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

TAMPA -- Police pulled over a car after suspecting that the driver may be intoxicated Sunday. 

The deputy was surprised to discover the person behind the wheel was actually a 14-year-old boy. 

Thirty-two-year-old Terra Virgin appeared to the deputy to be intoxicated in the passenger seat and acknowledged to the deputy that she realized that the 14-year-old did not have a license and was not allowed to legally drive. 

An open container of beer was also reportedly found in the car. 

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the 14-year-old was Virgin's boyfriend's son and he was sent back to his father after the incident.

Virgin teaches math at Freedom High School.

