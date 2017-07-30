Wet phone? This device might be the solution

Many of us have been there -- you drop your phone in water and need a quick fix. A San Antonio man believes he has found the best solution.

David Naumann said if you have just 30 minutes and $40, his device can bring your phone back to life.

KVUE put one of his DryBox Rescue Station Kiosks to the test at a North Austin H-E-B. After soaking an iPhone in water, we placed it inside the box, waited 30 minutes... and the phone turned on.

So how does it work?

"It uses basically vacuum pressure, which lowers the boiling point of water," Naumann explained. "It evaporates the moisture."

After putting your phone in the DryBox, the company will email you when your phone is ready.

It will only release your phone when the same credit card you used to pay is swiped.

There's even a money back guarantee if it doesn't work. Naumann said there is no guarantee that every phone can be saved, but DryBox has an over 70 percent success rate when phones are dried within 24 hours of liquid exposure.

DryBox Rescue Station Kiosks are located at several H-E-B stores in the area. You can find all locations here.

