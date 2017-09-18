Duke Energy: Irma-related power outages restored to Pasco, Pinellas counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hooked up to Duke Energy and still don't have power after Hurricane Irma? That shouldn't be the case in a few countries.
The utility reports as of Monday, Sept. 18, all customers in Pinellas and Pasco counties have their power restored. This comes as the company missed its self-imposed midnight Friday deadline and for some, later deadlines.
There remain outages in other counties, including:
-Citrus: 1,651 customers
-Hardee: 922
-Hernando: 407
-Highlands: 19,979
-Polk: 12,123
-Sumter: 756
Residents in Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties are expected to have power back by 11 p.m. Monday. Hardee, Highlands and Polk customers likely will have to wait a day longer.
