Duke Energy: Irma-related power outages restored to Pasco, Pinellas counties

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 9:43 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hooked up to Duke Energy and still don't have power after Hurricane Irma? That shouldn't be the case in a few countries.

The utility reports as of Monday, Sept. 18, all customers in Pinellas and Pasco counties have their power restored. This comes as the company missed its self-imposed midnight Friday deadline and for some, later deadlines.

There remain outages in other counties, including:

-Citrus: 1,651 customers

-Hardee: 922

-Hernando: 407

-Highlands: 19,979

-Polk: 12,123

-Sumter: 756

Residents in Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties are expected to have power back by 11 p.m. Monday. Hardee, Highlands and Polk customers likely will have to wait a day longer.

