Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian near U.S. 301, Sligh

10News Staff , WTSP 3:34 PM. EST January 05, 2018

Sligh Avenue near U.S. 301 is closed in both directions after a fatal crash, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

There are few details, but a dump truck struck and killed a pedestrian, officials say.

