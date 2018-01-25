Durant High School on lock-out after gun reported on campus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Durant High School has been on placed under a lock-out Thursday morning after a gun was reportedly seen on campus.

According to the county, a parent told school authorities that their child told them they may have seen a gun.

A lock-out means there is limited movement on campus allowed and others are not allowed on campus.

Authorities continue to search campus and the students. It is not believed that the school staff or students are in any present danger at this time.

