Eaglet's nest has visitors hoping for a closer look

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- #HatchWatch2017 continues as millions watching the pair of eagles in Fort Myers wait for a second egg to hatch.

The first of two eaglets hatched on New Year’s Eve and has become probably the most watched baby across the country. The nest is near the top of a pine tree at Dick Pritchett Real Estate. While there are 3 cameras sets up for a close-up look of the new family some can’t stay away and are visiting the nest.

“It’s great to see everything on line but to see it in person is different,” says Chris Rockwell from Estero.

“People all over the world the country are seeing this,” adds Marissa Marrapese, Chris’s fiancé.

The couple made the 20-minute trip up the road.

Chris says, “We can see the head but not too much has happened just yet.”

Chris and Marissa are one of 40,000 to 60,000 people monitoring the nest online at any given time through eagle cam.

Chris says, “They always make sure on top of him birds flying in and out of tree protecting him. It's cool to watch. They’re so tender with the baby … making sure the nest always has walls so the baby doesn’t fall out.”

Marissa says, “Compare the talons next to the baby … so big – and baby so small.”

Casey McConnell and daughter Sydney hope Harriet and M15’s second egg will hatch. Three cameras set up at Dick Pritchett’s Real Estate will catch the event. In the meantime, this feathered family’s life is teaching those watching.

Casey says, “We learned a new vocabulary -- pipping.”

That’s when the eaglet cracked the shell while hatching.

“Country had a divisive year. It’s nice to see something very American symbolic unite us all over,” says Casey.

Catching a glance of Harriet, M15 or their baby from the ground is tough so that’s why your best view is from the Eagle Cam online.

There's some concern that the second egg won't hatch.

No matter what, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam will continue to watch the eaglet grow until it's ready to leave the nest when it's around 3 months old.