Embrace your inner geek at a new tavern in Largo

LARGO, FL. - It’s a bar for geeks, by geeks. The Waypoint 6 Tavern & Geekery, in Largo, is a family run business that caters to those who enjoy Science fiction, cosplay, and board games.

If you think you’ll find the game on a TV, think again, unless that game is a Quidditch match. Forget trivia, they have Cards Against Humanity night. Play a board game while enjoying a signature dish like the pimento cheese fritter known as “Dragon Ball Cheeze.”

Waypoint 6 owner, Kevin Daniels, said, “There was no place set up specifically for people like us, you know nerds and theatre geeks. So eventually, when we got the opportunity to open our own place, we had to theme it like this, not only for us but for everyone out there who's a fan of it,”

Waypoint 6 has been such a hit that customers actually have brought in their own movie paraphernalia to help decorate the space.

