Emergency crews battle fire at pallet company; several homes evacuated

Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY -- Several homes have been evacuated after a fire at a pallet company.

According to the Polk County Fire Rescue, the call came in just before 3:00 a.m. about a fire at the Monison Pallets in Haines City. Pictures of their Facebook page shows a massive blaze at the company.





US Highway17/92 in the area is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV