(Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA-BRADENTON - A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Friday evening after losing a wheel.

After taking off in Belize, the pilot noticed that a rear left wheel had fallen off, but deemed the plane safe to fly.

WWSB reports that around 6 p.m., president and CEO of SRQ Rick Piccolo announced that the plane was circling the airport in an effort to dump fuel and figure out his approach for landing before beginning his decent.

As the plane landed, sparks flew from the rear wheels, likely where a tire was missing. Slightly spinning of the runway and into the grass, the plane came to a safe stop.

None of the plane's four occupants were injured.

© 2017 WTSP-TV