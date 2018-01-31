WTSP
911 emergency service restored for Tampa Bay-area police agencies

The 911 service outage lasted about two hours for Tampa and Sarasota.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 6:51 AM. EST January 31, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. -- The emergency 911 systems went down overnight for customers in Tampa and Sarasota.

They've seen been restored Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The outage lasted about two hours, however, if customers still are having trouble, non-emergency numbers are functioning:

Tampa: 813-231-6130

Sarasota: 941-316-1199

 

 

