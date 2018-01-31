911 emergency service restored for Tampa Bay-area police agencies

Person calling 911, stock image. (Photo: ipopba, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The emergency 911 systems went down overnight for customers in Tampa and Sarasota.

They've seen been restored Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The outage lasted about two hours, however, if customers still are having trouble, non-emergency numbers are functioning:

Tampa: 813-231-6130

Sarasota: 941-316-1199

Our “911” phone lines were down from midnight till 0150 am. Please remember to use the alternate non-emergency lines should this occur again; 9413161199 & 9413161201. — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) January 31, 2018

