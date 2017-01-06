Under Lakeland restaurant contract, workers can't offer straws to men

Employee contract triggers social media backlash (Photo: WTSP)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A Lakeland woman claims she was fired from her job after refusing to sign an agreement.

Kristina Russell, who worked at Saigon Bistro, said a couple of days after Christmas, her boss called an employee meeting.

At the meeting, Russell said the owner, Kim Huynh, presented her and her coworkers with an agreement. It lays out amounts employees will be charged, ranging from a quarter to $20, for not following the contract. The payment increases with each offense.

The agreement penalizes employees for having their phone out at work, giving out straws to male customers who don't ask for one, not getting "side work" checked by another coworker, and not saying "hi" or "bye" to customers.

“When I looked at it, I just was in shock, because I just felt it wasn't legal,” Russell said. “I felt it wasn't morally sound in any way.”

A picture of the agreement is spreading rapidly on Reddit. One person commented, "The whole thing is crazy but why don't men get straws?" Another posted, "The answer to this is: 'Let me ask my lawyer before I sign this.'"

Russell, a college student, said she didn't sign the agreement, because she felt it was unfair to be charged for not following these rules. She said she's looking into hiring a lawyer to get lost wages.

10News could not reach Huynh, but Abigail Seitz, an employee who didn’t mind signing the agreement, said her boss created it to enforce the rules she's always had when she's not there.

“Nobody listens, and so she decided to just write it down on the paper and she said that I'm going to make you guys sign,” Seitz said.

Seitz also said Kristina wasn't fired, she just walked out, and nobody's been charged "mistake money" yet.

“It's not like she's trying to make money,” Seitz said of Huynh. “I feel like she's trying to teach us how to be adults.”

Our partners at The Ledger did speak with Huynh. She told the paper she hasn't charged anyone yet, "but if they do end up having to put money in the 'mistake jar,' it will later be used to buy them Starbucks, pizza or something they can all enjoy together."

