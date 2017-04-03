WTSP
Equal Pay Day: Are men worth more than women?

Jenny Dean, WTSP 11:38 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

April 4th is Equal Pay Day! This is the symbolic point in the year when a woman's pay catches up to a man's pay from the previous year. 

According to the Census Bureau, a woman in the U.S. makes 79 cents for every $1 a man makes.  And the statistics are even worse for minority women.  Black women make 37% less and Hispanic women make 46% less than their male counterparts.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook and founder of LeanIn.org, is calling attention to the pay gap with a national retail campaign that will offer discounts to women.  Look for #20PercentCounts on social media.

The Business and Professional Women of St. Petersburg-Pinellas hold an event each year to raise awareness about this issue.  It's called the Unhappy Hour.  Here's more information on the event.

