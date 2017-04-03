Equal Pay Day: Are men worth more than women?

According to the Census Bureau, a woman in the U.S. makes 79 cents for every $1 a man makes. The statistics are even worse for minorities: Black women make 37% less and Hispanic women make 46% less than male counterparts. John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2012 Getty Images)

April 4th is Equal Pay Day! This is the symbolic point in the year when a woman's pay catches up to a man's pay from the previous year.

According to the Census Bureau, a woman in the U.S. makes 79 cents for every $1 a man makes. And the statistics are even worse for minority women. Black women make 37% less and Hispanic women make 46% less than their male counterparts.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook and founder of LeanIn.org, is calling attention to the pay gap with a national retail campaign that will offer discounts to women. Look for #20PercentCounts on social media.

The Business and Professional Women of St. Petersburg-Pinellas hold an event each year to raise awareness about this issue. It's called the Unhappy Hour. Here's more information on the event.

© 2017 WTSP-TV