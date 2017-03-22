10 homes damaged or destroyed by fast moving wildfire near Bryceville

A fire in the Bryceville area has destroyed or damaged at least 10 homes. PHOTO: Florida Forest Service

A 250-acre wildfire in Nassau County is threatening several homes and has caused residents to evacuate.

Nassau County Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of all residents in the areas of CR-121 and CR-119 in Bryceville. SR-121 has been shut down north to DB Hicks and CR-119 due to zero visibility.

The fire began as a burn, but got out of control and grew quickly from five acres to 250 acres. As of 7:30 p.m., 10 homes have been either destroyed or damaged, the Florida Forestry Service said.

Large fast moving wildfire off CR 119 in Nassau county 10 structures lost and 20 forestry bulldozers plowing firelines @FFS_Jax pic.twitter.com/l0OunzDM0s — FL Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 22, 2017

% INLINE %

Winds are moving to the west/southwest toward Countryside Acres.

Winds are driving the Bryceville wildfire in Nassau toward Countryside Acres. All residents should evacuate immediately! — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 22, 2017

@FCN2go Footage of the wildfire from CR 121 pic.twitter.com/XA56VgT224 — Brie Knight (@mystic_spectrum) March 22, 2017

FFS and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are on the scene assisting Nassau firefighters. JFRD says more than 20 units are on the scene with 50 to 60 firefighters. One hundred first responders are also on the scene.

A Nassau County emergency official says about 100 first responders are out working the #wildfire affecting Bryceville, FL @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/cy6RSQgMMK — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) March 23, 2017

FFS said there is no air support because it's too late in the day.

Twenty tractors are also out on the scene with one tractor damaged and flipped. The person operating the tractor is ok.

Residents seeking shelter can go to Bryceville First Baptist Church at 7732 US-301, Pastor Terry Yerby said. Yerby also said pet owners can drop their animals off at Diamond D Ranch on Solomon Road in Jacksonville.

NE FL American Red Cross is establishing a host shelter in cooperation with Bryceville Baptist Church, 7732 US Hwy 301 — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 22, 2017

% INLINE %

© 2017 WTLV-TV