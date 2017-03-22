WTSP
10 homes damaged or destroyed by fast moving wildfire near Bryceville

Bryceville Wildfire Scene

First Coast News , WTLV 8:37 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

A 250-acre wildfire in Nassau County is threatening several homes and has caused residents to evacuate.

Nassau County Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of all residents in the areas of CR-121 and CR-119 in Bryceville. SR-121 has been shut down north to DB Hicks and CR-119 due to zero visibility.

The fire began as a burn, but got out of control and grew quickly from five acres to 250 acres. As of 7:30 p.m., 10 homes have been either destroyed or damaged, the Florida Forestry Service said.

Winds are moving to the west/southwest toward Countryside Acres.

FFS and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are on the scene assisting Nassau firefighters. JFRD says more than 20 units are on the scene with 50 to 60 firefighters. One hundred first responders are also on the scene.

FFS said there is no air support because it's too late in the day.

Twenty tractors are also out on the scene with one tractor damaged and flipped. The person operating the tractor is ok.

Residents seeking shelter can go to Bryceville First Baptist Church at 7732 US-301, Pastor Terry Yerby said. Yerby also said pet owners can drop their animals off at Diamond D Ranch on Solomon Road in Jacksonville.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


