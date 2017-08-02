Ex-bank executive pleads no contest to fatal hit-and-run

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A former senior vice president at the MidFlorida Credit Union has pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

34-year-old Jarvis Kendrick entered the plea Tuesday for the crash that killed Janice Joy in October. Kendrick did not have a plea agreement with prosecutors, meaning he can face up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.



Kendrick was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality and tampering with evidence. According to an affidavit, within days of Joy's death, Kendrick crashed into a sign on Interstate 4 to disguise damage.



Kendrick's lawyer Larry Shearer says he will present testimony during the sentencing hearing and that Kendrick left the scene, but returned moments later.

