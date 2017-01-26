Facebook live and suicide: part of the problem or creating awareness? (Photo: WTSP)

Three people have committed suicide live on Facebook since December 30th. Some people want to blame Facebook, while others say it is raising awareness.

Many social media outlets now have a live feature, showing real life in real time. Unfortunately, it's not always something we want to see, but is the live feature part of the problem?

An attorney for 14-year-old Naika Venant's family says Facebook is not to blame for her suicide Sunday. "She told the world in the way she left this world about the terrible failures in our foster care system."

Jay Bowdy's family also opened up soon after his death. "It doesn't matter if it was on Facebook or not, for his family. Now millions of people know our pain."

Mordecai Dixon has experience with families who've lost a loved one. He's the program manager for 211 and suicide prevention at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. He joined 10News' Jenny Dean for a live conversation on Facebook. He says the recent public suicides are forcing people to talk about a somewhat taboo topic. "Open dialogue, acknowledgement, creating a safe place to have that conversation is a little different than just saying let's talk about it. How do we create safe spaces in our homes, in our communities, in our school settings so that individuals who are feeling that they may have an extra need aren't going to feel ostracized for saying that?"

We reached out to Facebook to ask if they plan on making any changes. They emailed this statement:

“We're very saddened by these tragedies. We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously and work with organizations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress. Our Community Standards outline what kinds of content can be shared on Facebook. Our teams work around the clock to review content that is being reported by users and we have systems in place to ensure that time sensitive content is dealt with quickly.

The vast majority of people use Facebook Live to come together and share experiences in the moment with their friends and family. But if someone does violate our Community Standards while using Facebook Live, we want to interrupt these streams as quickly as possible when they're reported to us, so we've given people a way to report violations during a live broadcast. We will also notify law enforcement if we see a threat that requires an immediate response, and suggest people contact emergency services themselves if they become aware of a situation where the authorities can help.”

Dixon says social media is something we all need to keep an eye on. "It's important for all of us to know that social media sites have messaging on them and that messaging tells us something about where individuals are and how they're feeling about the world they live in and we have to take them seriously. Sometimes what's put out there is dismissed, ridiculed, and tends to re-stigmatize and victimize even individuals who are trying to get some help."

As far as warning signs, Dixon says if you notice a distinct change in behavior or risky behavior and even substance abuse, you need to reach out to get that person help. And if you're not sure what to do... "Use the venues that are designed to help, use the national suicide prevention line, use your local 211. Those individuals will find you help and if they can't provide you the direct support of counseling they'll direct you to somebody who does want to help you."

