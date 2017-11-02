Facial reconstruction in Pasco County cold case gives new hope for identifying possible victim

Photo of facial reconstruction of 1989 cold case. Courtesy of Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help on a 28-year old cold case.

On January 24, 1989, skeletal remains were found in an orange grove near San Antonio in Pasco County.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined that the remains were of a white male between the ages of 30 and 42 years old with a height between 5'6" to 5'7", but no other identification could be made.

A facial reconstruction of the skull was later completed.

If you can identify this man or have any information about the case, please contact Sergeant Hatcher at jhatcher@pascosheriff.org, Detective Koenig at tkoenig@pascosheriff.org, or Detective Harris at tharris@pascosheriff.org.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay or call 1-800-873-TIPS.

© 2017 WTSP-TV