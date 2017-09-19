Fall activities for families around Tampa Bay

(Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, 2013 AFP)

TAMPA, Fla. - Autumn begins on September 21. A local blogging group, Everyday Moms, has assembled a list of activities in the area for families to enjoy the season.

CORN MAZES:

HARVEST HOLLER CORN MAZE:

When: September 22 – November 12

Hours: Friday: 4pm – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 8pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm; Monday through Thursday: by reservation

Location: 950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL, 33686

Cost: $10 Senior, $8 Youth 4-12 $8, Children 3 and under: FREE

Website: Harvest Holler

HARVEST MOON FARM:

When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: Adults and Children, ages 3+ $11.95+tax. Includes all attractions, but vendors may require additional costs such as pony rides, face painting, and food. Under 2 Free

Website: Harvest Moon Farms. Check website for specials.

SWEETFIELDS FARM:

When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5 with some Mondays included. Check website for details.

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm with the last tickets sold at 4 pm

Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rod., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: Over 12 $9.50+tax; Children ages 3-11 $5.00+tax; 2 and under Free

Website: Sweetfields Farm

SCOTT'S MAZE ADVENTURES:

When: September 30 - December 10

Hours: Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm; Sundays from noon to 5 pm with the last admissions sold at 3 pm

Location: 26216 County Rd 448A, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Cost: Over 4 $12; Children 3 and under Free

Website: Long and Scott Farms

FOX SQUIRREL CORN MAZE:

When: Weekends only from October 7 - October 29

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd., Plant City, FL 33565

Cost: Adults 18+ $11+tax; Youth 3-17 $10+tax; Children 2 and under Free

Website: Fox Squirrel Corn Maze

FALL FESTIVALS:

HYDE PARK VILLAGE FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: September 29

Hours: 4 pm to 8 pm

Location: 744 South Village Circle, Tampa, FL 33606

Cost: Free Admission and free parking at Hyde Park Village

Website: Hyde Park Village

FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH AT THE FARM:

When: October 6 - October 29

Hours: Fridays from 4 to 9 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont, FL 34714

Cost: $10 per vehicle per day with no passenger limit

Website: Southern Hill Farms Facebook event

SACRED HEART FALL FESTIVAL:

When: Wednesday, October 11 - Sunday, October 15

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 6 to 11 pm; Saturday from noon to 11 pm; Sunday from noon to 8 pm

Location: 7809 46th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Cost: Ride tickets cost $12 per sheet if purchased before the festival; $18 per sheet at the festival; all-ride wristbands available for Wednesday and Thursday only for $20

Website: Sacred Heart Festival

OUR LADY OF LOURDES FALL FESTIVAL:

When: October 12 - October 15

Hours: Thursday from 5 to 9 pm; Friday from 3 to 11 pm; Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm

Location: 750 San Salvador Dr., Dunedin, FL 34698

Cost: Admission and parking Free; Rides, food, and other attractions are individually priced

Website: Our Lady of Lourdes Festival

PIONEER FLORIDA MUSEUM AND VILLAGE SCARECROW FESTIVAL:

When: October 14

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Location: 15602 Pioneer Florida Museum, Dade City, FL 33526

Cost: $5 for those over 5 (cash only); Children under 5 Free

Website: Pioneer Florida Museum and Village

BRADENTON FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL:

When: October 22

Hours: noon to 4 pm

Location: 1401 99th St. NW, Bradenton, FL 34209

Cost: Admission and parking Free (Pet Friendly)

Website: Geraldson Community Farm Facebook Event

ANCHOR FALL FESTIVAL:

When: October 27

Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm

Location: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Cost: Variable prices for activities and food

Website: Anchor Fall Festival Facebook Event

FALL CRAFT FAIR AND BAKE SALE:

When: October 28

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Location: 3315 Bryan Rd., Brandon, FL 33511

Cost: Variable prices for activities and food

Website: Saint Andrews UMC Facebook Event

CLERMONT HARVEST FESTIVAL:

When: October 28

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

Location: Historic Downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street

Cost: Admission is free

Website: Clermont Facebook Event

WESLEY CHAPEL FALL FESTIVAL:

When: October 28 - October 29

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm

Location: 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Cost: Rides, Games, and Food individually priced

Website: Wesley Chapel Facebook Event

PUMPKIN PATCHES:

HARVEST HOLLAR CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: September 22 – November 12

Hours: Friday: 4pm – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 8pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm; Monday through Thursday: by reservation

Location: 950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL, 33686

Cost: $10 Senior, $8 Youth 4-12 $8, Children 3 and under: FREE

Website: Harvest Holler

PUMPKIN FEST 2017:

When: September 23 - November 5

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm on weekends; Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm

Location: 1710 West State Road 60, Plant City 33567

Cost: Admission $5 and wristband available for $10

Website: Pumpkin Fest

HARVEST MOON FARM:

When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: Adults and Children, ages 3+ $11.95+tax. Includes all attractions, but vendors may require additional costs such as pony rides, face painting, and food. Under 2 Free

Website: Harvest Moon Farms. Check website for specials.

PICKING PATCH U-PICK PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: September 30 - October 29

Hours: Fridays from 3 pm to 7 pm; Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm; Sundays from noon to 7 pm

Location: 11000 Rolling Hills Road, Dunnellon, FL 34432

Cost: $5 per person. Children 3 and under Free

Website: Dunnellon Pumpkin Patch

SWEETFIELDS FARM PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5 with some Mondays included. Check website for details.

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm with the last tickets sold at 4 pm

Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rod., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: Over 12 $9.50+tax; Children ages 3-11 $5.00+tax; 2 and under Free

Website: Sweetfields Farm

HORSEPOWER FOR KIDS FARM FESTIVAL:

When: Every Weekend in October

Hours: 11 am to 5 pm

Location: 8005 Race Track Road, Tampa, FL 33635

Cost: Admission $10

Website: Horsepower For Kids

FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH AT THE FARM:

When: October 6 - October 29

Hours: Fridays from 4 to 9 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont, FL 34714

Cost: $10 per vehicle per day with no passenger limit

Website: Southern Hill Farms Facebook event

TAMPA BAY HUMANE SOCIETY PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: October 6 - October 19

Hours: Monday through Friday from noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Location: 3607 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607

Cost: Price of pumpkins vary from $5 to $25

Website: Tampa Bay Humane Society Facebook Event

DAVE'S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT PUMPKINS:

When: October 1 - October 31

Hours: Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm

Location: 106 E. Lumsden Ave., Brandon, FL 33511

Cost: Price of pumpkins vary

Website: Dave's Christmas Tree Lot

HUNSADER FARMS PUMPKIN PATCH:

When: Weekends from October 14 - October 29

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Location: 550 CR675, Bradenton, FL 34211

Cost: Admission $10; Children 12 and under Free; Parking $5

Website: Hunsader Farms

MIRABAY MARKET PUMPKIN-PALOOZA:

When: October 15

Hours: 11 am to 3 pm

Location: 107 Manns Harbour Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Cost: Activities, Games, and Food individually priced

Website: MiraBay Facebook Event

FLORIDA RAIL ROAD MUSEUM PUMPKIN PATCH EXPRESS:

When: October 21, October 28, and October 29

Hours: Trains run at 10 am, 1 pm, and 4 pm

Location: 12210 83rd St. East, Parrish, FL 34219

Cost: $14 - $32.50 depending on age and booking class

Website: Florida Rail Road Museum

© 2017 WTSP-TV