Fall activities for families around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - Autumn begins on September 21. A local blogging group, Everyday Moms, has assembled a list of activities in the area for families to enjoy the season.
CORN MAZES:
HARVEST HOLLER CORN MAZE:
When: September 22 – November 12
Hours: Friday: 4pm – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 8pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm; Monday through Thursday: by reservation
Location: 950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL, 33686
Cost: $10 Senior, $8 Youth 4-12 $8, Children 3 and under: FREE
Website: Harvest Holler
HARVEST MOON FARM:
When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604
Cost: Adults and Children, ages 3+ $11.95+tax. Includes all attractions, but vendors may require additional costs such as pony rides, face painting, and food. Under 2 Free
Website: Harvest Moon Farms. Check website for specials.
SWEETFIELDS FARM:
When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5 with some Mondays included. Check website for details.
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm with the last tickets sold at 4 pm
Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rod., Masaryktown, FL 34604
Cost: Over 12 $9.50+tax; Children ages 3-11 $5.00+tax; 2 and under Free
Website: Sweetfields Farm
SCOTT'S MAZE ADVENTURES:
When: September 30 - December 10
Hours: Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm; Sundays from noon to 5 pm with the last admissions sold at 3 pm
Location: 26216 County Rd 448A, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Cost: Over 4 $12; Children 3 and under Free
Website: Long and Scott Farms
FOX SQUIRREL CORN MAZE:
When: Weekends only from October 7 - October 29
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd., Plant City, FL 33565
Cost: Adults 18+ $11+tax; Youth 3-17 $10+tax; Children 2 and under Free
Website: Fox Squirrel Corn Maze
FALL FESTIVALS:
HYDE PARK VILLAGE FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: September 29
Hours: 4 pm to 8 pm
Location: 744 South Village Circle, Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: Free Admission and free parking at Hyde Park Village
Website: Hyde Park Village
FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH AT THE FARM:
When: October 6 - October 29
Hours: Fridays from 4 to 9 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont, FL 34714
Cost: $10 per vehicle per day with no passenger limit
Website: Southern Hill Farms Facebook event
SACRED HEART FALL FESTIVAL:
When: Wednesday, October 11 - Sunday, October 15
Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 6 to 11 pm; Saturday from noon to 11 pm; Sunday from noon to 8 pm
Location: 7809 46th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Cost: Ride tickets cost $12 per sheet if purchased before the festival; $18 per sheet at the festival; all-ride wristbands available for Wednesday and Thursday only for $20
Website: Sacred Heart Festival
OUR LADY OF LOURDES FALL FESTIVAL:
When: October 12 - October 15
Hours: Thursday from 5 to 9 pm; Friday from 3 to 11 pm; Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm; Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm
Location: 750 San Salvador Dr., Dunedin, FL 34698
Cost: Admission and parking Free; Rides, food, and other attractions are individually priced
Website: Our Lady of Lourdes Festival
PIONEER FLORIDA MUSEUM AND VILLAGE SCARECROW FESTIVAL:
When: October 14
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Location: 15602 Pioneer Florida Museum, Dade City, FL 33526
Cost: $5 for those over 5 (cash only); Children under 5 Free
Website: Pioneer Florida Museum and Village
BRADENTON FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL:
When: October 22
Hours: noon to 4 pm
Location: 1401 99th St. NW, Bradenton, FL 34209
Cost: Admission and parking Free (Pet Friendly)
Website: Geraldson Community Farm Facebook Event
ANCHOR FALL FESTIVAL:
When: October 27
Hours: 5 pm to 7 pm
Location: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Cost: Variable prices for activities and food
Website: Anchor Fall Festival Facebook Event
FALL CRAFT FAIR AND BAKE SALE:
When: October 28
Hours: 9 am to 3 pm
Location: 3315 Bryan Rd., Brandon, FL 33511
Cost: Variable prices for activities and food
Website: Saint Andrews UMC Facebook Event
CLERMONT HARVEST FESTIVAL:
When: October 28
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
Location: Historic Downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street
Cost: Admission is free
Website: Clermont Facebook Event
WESLEY CHAPEL FALL FESTIVAL:
When: October 28 - October 29
Hours: 11 am to 6 pm
Location: 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Cost: Rides, Games, and Food individually priced
Website: Wesley Chapel Facebook Event
PUMPKIN PATCHES:
HARVEST HOLLAR CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: September 22 – November 12
Hours: Friday: 4pm – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 8pm; Sunday: 12pm – 5pm; Monday through Thursday: by reservation
Location: 950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL, 33686
Cost: $10 Senior, $8 Youth 4-12 $8, Children 3 and under: FREE
Website: Harvest Holler
PUMPKIN FEST 2017:
When: September 23 - November 5
Hours: 9 am to 6 pm on weekends; Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm
Location: 1710 West State Road 60, Plant City 33567
Cost: Admission $5 and wristband available for $10
Website: Pumpkin Fest
HARVEST MOON FARM:
When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604
Cost: Adults and Children, ages 3+ $11.95+tax. Includes all attractions, but vendors may require additional costs such as pony rides, face painting, and food. Under 2 Free
Website: Harvest Moon Farms. Check website for specials.
PICKING PATCH U-PICK PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: September 30 - October 29
Hours: Fridays from 3 pm to 7 pm; Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm; Sundays from noon to 7 pm
Location: 11000 Rolling Hills Road, Dunnellon, FL 34432
Cost: $5 per person. Children 3 and under Free
Website: Dunnellon Pumpkin Patch
SWEETFIELDS FARM PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: Weekends only from September 30 - November 5 with some Mondays included. Check website for details.
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm with the last tickets sold at 4 pm
Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rod., Masaryktown, FL 34604
Cost: Over 12 $9.50+tax; Children ages 3-11 $5.00+tax; 2 and under Free
Website: Sweetfields Farm
HORSEPOWER FOR KIDS FARM FESTIVAL:
When: Every Weekend in October
Hours: 11 am to 5 pm
Location: 8005 Race Track Road, Tampa, FL 33635
Cost: Admission $10
Website: Horsepower For Kids
FALL FESTIVAL AND PUMPKIN PATCH AT THE FARM:
When: October 6 - October 29
Hours: Fridays from 4 to 9 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 16651 Schofield Rd., Clermont, FL 34714
Cost: $10 per vehicle per day with no passenger limit
Website: Southern Hill Farms Facebook event
TAMPA BAY HUMANE SOCIETY PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: October 6 - October 19
Hours: Monday through Friday from noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm
Location: 3607 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607
Cost: Price of pumpkins vary from $5 to $25
Website: Tampa Bay Humane Society Facebook Event
DAVE'S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT PUMPKINS:
When: October 1 - October 31
Hours: Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm
Location: 106 E. Lumsden Ave., Brandon, FL 33511
Cost: Price of pumpkins vary
Website: Dave's Christmas Tree Lot
HUNSADER FARMS PUMPKIN PATCH:
When: Weekends from October 14 - October 29
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Location: 550 CR675, Bradenton, FL 34211
Cost: Admission $10; Children 12 and under Free; Parking $5
Website: Hunsader Farms
MIRABAY MARKET PUMPKIN-PALOOZA:
When: October 15
Hours: 11 am to 3 pm
Location: 107 Manns Harbour Dr., Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Cost: Activities, Games, and Food individually priced
Website: MiraBay Facebook Event
FLORIDA RAIL ROAD MUSEUM PUMPKIN PATCH EXPRESS:
When: October 21, October 28, and October 29
Hours: Trains run at 10 am, 1 pm, and 4 pm
Location: 12210 83rd St. East, Parrish, FL 34219
Cost: $14 - $32.50 depending on age and booking class
Website: Florida Rail Road Museum
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs