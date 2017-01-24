Families overjoyed at NFL's 'autism-friendly' Pro Bowl

The NFL is making sure people with autism can enjoy the Pro Bowl in Orlando. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. – Families of autistic NFL fans are overjoyed at the league’s decision to make Sunday’s Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando an "autism-friendly" event.

The league has partnered with an Oklahoma-based company on a program to better accommodate autistic football fans at the game in a first-of-its-kind move for any professional sports league.

"It's just music to our ears,” said Yadira Calderon, whose 8-year-old daughter is autistic.

"You have so many parents, families, that gather to enjoy a game and many of them have said, 'I wish I could take my son to the game,' 'I wish I could take my daughter to the game,' " said Calderon. "Our kids want to be a part of your world as well, and it has to be easier, and in this case, the NFL is doing so."

Families who attend the game on Sunday can receive "Sensory Sacks" with noise-canceling headphones, squeeze toys and stickers to let others know that their children are differently-abled. There will also be an on-site quiet room if the game experience is too much.

“It’s fantastic. Events like this make such a huge positive impact on the families that we work with and families with children with autism in general,” said Engage Behavioral Health Tampa Area Director Jenni Deien. "Often times things like large crowds or bright lights or loud noises are sometimes difficult for them to process and so making these accommodations and paying attention to that really creates an opportunity for these families to get out into the community and get to enjoy these events and get to see how fun they really are.”

“Kudos to the NFL,” added Calderon. “This is a part of another huge step opening the door to greater acceptance, opening the door to greater awareness and realizing that inclusion must be real.”

(© 2017 WTSP)