Families reunited after loved ones return from Las Vegas

TAMPA, Florida— Passengers arrived back from Las Vegas to Tampa International Airport Monday, a day after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History.

“Waiting here to pick up my daughter,” said Virgil Mandanici who anxiously awaited a hug from his 24-year old who was on vacation in Las Vegas.

“This morning you could feel the tension in the airport and everyone was just shaken up,” said Mandanici’s daughter Angelina as she teared up after embracing her father. “That could have been me. I’m just so thankful I’m here.”

Shannon Lacina and Brittany Carey made a last minute trip to Vegas after their vacation in the Keys got canceled. The two say they almost ended up at the same concert where the shooting happened but tickets were sold out.

“I saw there were police cars everywhere and people were just running and crying,” recalls Lacina. “People had blood all over them.”

The chaos continued back at their hotel, the MGM Grand, where word spread another gunman might be in their building.

“All of a sudden everyone starts running and screaming so I thought I have to run to because we thought the shooter was in our hotel too. So we just hid behind a slot machine then I decided I have to get up and keep running,” said Lacina.

Others who were staying off The strip didn’t even hear about the shooting until friends and family started calling.

“I wake up and I’ve 10 missed calls and 10 text messages from people asking if I was okay,” said Robert Burks. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Families now reunited say they’re grateful to have their loved one’s home.

“It’s really mixed feelings right now,” said Virgil Mandanici of his daughter Angelina. “I’m so glad she’s safe but our hearts really go out to the people who aren’t coming home today.

