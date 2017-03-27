Dog belonging to Tampa Bay family in childhood cancer fight missing

A family seeks the return of Nannah, who is a companion for a 2-year-old boy with cancer. NextDoor photo

CITRUS PARK, Fla. -- A family is distraught after returning from a weekend sports tournament and finding that their beloved dog had run away.

The family notified neighbors via the NextDoor app:

"Our dog Nannah went missing in the Sugarwood Grove neighborhood while we were out of town as our almost 9 yr. old daughter is a sponsored inline speed skater. We have an almost 7-year-old boy as well as an almost 2-year-old boy. Our youngest has a rare form of eye cancer. He fights this horrible diagnosis and receives treatment almost every single month in Indianapolis at Riley's Children's Hospital."

"We really want our dog back. She has NEVER gotten away before. We have had her since she was a puppy. She is 9 almost 10 years old. She has cancerous tumors. One on the left side of her face and one on the underside of her tail. She also has a skin condition. Please if you have seen our dog contact us anytime day or night."

WE MISS HER DEARLY!!!



