Photo : Pinellas County Sheriff, booking February 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - Karlos Alexander Wilson, Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Wilson faces a prison term of at least 32 years for being part of two armed robberies of in the Tampa Bay area.

On Jan. 14th , Wilson and another suspect stole around $3,300 from a Family Dollar Store in Tampa.

On June 3, the two men took about $685 from a Family Dollar Store, also in Hillsborough County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with Tampa Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigated the crimes using DNA evidence to connect the two crimes with the suspects.

This case was part of the Department of Justice's "Project Safe Neighborhoods" Program (PSN) which is a nationwide crime reducing strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities.

