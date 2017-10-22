Family hoping for closure in the hit-and-run death of 24-year-old Lakeland man

(Photo: Demetria James)

LAKELAND, Fla. --Police continue to look for an unidentified driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, 24-year-old Brandon Mills was walking home from a friend's house overnight Thursday when he was suddenly hit by a car around 2:55 a.m.

The crash happened on 2000 US 92 East and police found him unconscious after the crash. He was declared dead at 3:02 a.m.

Authorities discovered that Mills had gone into cardiac arrest after being hit on the roadway and the vehicle did not stop.

Police are now attempting to identify the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police found what appears to be a part of a vehicle belonging to a Mitsubishi Outlander which could be linked to the suspect's vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to the crash or if anyone knows of a Mitsubishi Outlander with damage to the front end, especially the grill of the vehicle, to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at (863) 834-2553.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of Mills' burial and have raised less than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal so far.

