Sisters kicked off flight, miss seeing their dad for last time

SANFORD, Fla. -- A Florida woman says her and her sister were heading from Sanford to Asheville, N.C., to see their dad who was in a hospice house.

Minutes before the Allegiant flight took off, Debbie Hartman received a text message from another family member saying that her dad probably wasn't going to make it through the night.

Hartman's sister says she decided to switch seats with another passenger to comfort Hartman and that's when a flight attendant got upset.

The sisters claim that they were then kicked off the flight.

Other passengers who witnessed the incident took to YouTube to talk about how irate they were about what had happened.

The Hartman family says tried to speak with someone at the airline about the incident, but they could never get a hold of anyone.

To make matters worse they say, they never made it to see their dad one last time. He passed away that night.

Allegiant released the following statement:

"At Allegiant we rely on our crew members to provide and oversee a safe environment for every passenger, on every flight. We expect that authority to be exercised both judiciously and consistently, with empathy and with good judgment. We take this customer feedback seriously and are in the process of conducting an investigation into what occurred."

