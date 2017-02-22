Famous paintings leaving Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete

Several famous works are on borrowed time at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, literally. The paintings by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Paul Cezanne were on loan to the museum by the family of Hunt Henderson. Henderson's heirs have decided to sell the works that have been on display in St. Petersburg for decades.

Museums often rely on loans from private collectors and other museums to show these special works.

How much longer will the paintings be on display and what will they be replaced with? 10 News reporter Jenny Dean will have those answers for you tonight at 5:30.

