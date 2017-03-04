Fatal crash closes SB I-75 in Pasco

A fatal multivehicle crash involving a tour bus, an SUV and sedan has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. FHP photo

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. -- A fatal mutlivehicle crash involving a tour bus, an SUV and a sedan has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted at State Road 50.

Click here for live traffic.

(© 2017 WTSP)