Fatal crash closes SB I-75 in Pasco

10News Staff , WTSP 2:10 PM. EST March 04, 2017

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. -- A fatal mutlivehicle crash involving a tour bus, an SUV and a sedan has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted at State Road 50.

Click here for live traffic.

