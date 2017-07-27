Fatal Pasco crash consistent with Takata incidents, officials say

File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida. (Photo: Associated Press)

A Pasco County woman apparently is the 13th person to die in a car crash involving a faulty Takata air bag.

The crash happened July 19 near Moog Road and Pinehurst Drive in Holiday, Two cars and five people were involved. Nichol Barker, 35, was the only person who died.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Barker's Honda Accord still had its original air bag -- and the way it deployed was similar to other incidents involving Takata air bags.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister inside, and sending shrapnel flying towards the passenger.

The defective inflators sparked the largest car recall in U.S. history -- 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators.

Investigators say the inflators seem to be particularly vulnerable in places with high heat and humidity -- like Florida.

Vehicles made between 2002 and 2015 from 19 different car companies are part of the recall.

If you think your car might be included go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, then enter your vehicle identification number.

If your car is on the list, then contact your local dealer who can replace your faulty airbag for *free.



