Police: Father killed in Craigslist robbery in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- One teen is charged and another suspect is being sought in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man during a dirt bike sale arranged through Craigslist.

Ramontrae Williams, 16, charged with first-degree felony murder and robbery. He was arrested late Tuesday.

The son of the victim, James Beck of Holiday, posted an ad selling a dirt bike on Craigslist. He then arranged to meet the buyer in Tampa. The father and son drove to Tampa with the bike in the bed of a truck. They met with the two young men about 7:03 p.m. Tuesday at North 18th Street and East 24th Avenue. It became clear that the suspects intended to rob the victims. One of the suspects shot Beck and the suspects took the dirt bike. Beck died of his injuries.

Police were able to identify and locate Williams, and found the dirt bike near his residence.

The search continues for the second suspect.

Police ask that anyone with information in the case call them at 813-231-6130.

