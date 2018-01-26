FDLE announces a full investigation into Latvala public corruption case

State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater (Photo: Florida Senate)

The state law enforcement probe into accusations of public corruption from Sen. Jack Latvala have advanced into a full investigation, officials say.

Latvala, who resigned in late Dec. 2017, was the subject of multiple reports detailing sexual misconduct and sexual harassment of a senate aides, lobbyists, and other women who worked in the Florida Capitol.

One report said he may have also offered a witness his legislative support in exchange for sex acts.

An abrupt resignation of the Republican Clearwater senator came after a former judge Ronald Swanson found reliable evidence of sexual misconduct.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that it is now "conducting an active investigation," of Latvala, moving the case from it's former "review" status.

With the FDLE planning to have the case move before a prosecutor or state attorney, Latvala's future will be in the hands of Leon County State Attorney Jack Campbell.

