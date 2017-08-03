Fees for rides at airport go into effect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Toddler drowns in Nampa canal
-
Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman
-
The debate over medical marijuana in Florida
-
Hyperloop One reaches record speeds in successful phase 2 testing
-
Tampa International Airport set to start Uber, Lyft fee at $3 per trip
-
How young can you leave kids alone?
-
Deputies looking to identify man found shot, killed
-
Woman guilty in texting suicide case
-
Bomb Threat at Naval Station Norfolk
-
Longwood man arrives home to find massive black bear on doorstep
More Stories
-
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide sentenced…Aug. 3, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
WATCH: End of chemo celebration for brave Tampa Bay toddlerAug. 3, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Highlands Co. sex offender captured after cutting…Aug. 3, 2017, 1:42 p.m.