FEMA changes mind, will continue to help hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Piti Falcon still has property damage at her Puerto Rico home months after Hurricane Maria. (Photo: Piti Falcon)

Hours after NPR broke the news that FEMA was pulling the plug on Puerto Rico hurricane aid came a change of tune.

The agency now says it’s looking to extend its food and water distribution to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The initial cutoff date, today, sent a ripple of fear amongst people who call the island home.

“It’s amazing they would want to stop providing help so soon," said Piti Falcon, who lives in Puerto Rico. "In previous hurricanes, FEMA really did a thorough job going door-to-door making sure everyone who needed help got something, but this time around a lot of people are being left behind and it feels like FEMA intentionally does not want to help,”

Legislators, including Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, spoke on the Senate floor asking FEMA to continue providing aid to Puerto Rico until the entire island has water and electricity again.

Sen. Marco Rubio also reminded FEMA that people who live on the island are Americans too and deserve our resources when in need of help.

“In my case, FEMA came two months after Hurricane Maria," Falcon said. "There were three trees on top of my house, roof damage, fence damage, a cracked wall and debris everywhere and even with all that damage FEMA would only offer us a loan. But a loan doesn’t help because people can barely afford their mortgage payments, so how would getting more in debt help?”

Falcon chose to not to take the loan and instead is stuck paying for all the damage out of pocket. And while that’s a challenge, she says many more people on the island have it much worse because they lost a lot more.

“This is not the time for FEMA to pull back help, the island is still chaotic and many cities in the countryside and mountains haven’t had power for the past 4 months since the hurricane hit," she said.

"We are clearly not back on our feet yet. Many people are scared that we won’t get back on our feet in time for this year’s hurricane season that starts in June."



