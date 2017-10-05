FEMA extends hours at Polk disaster recovery center

Thousands of people in Polk County are still getting help from FEMA, several weeks after Hurricane Irma hit the area. FEMA has opened a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Bartow, and because of high demand extended its hours. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I’ll be honest with you, I need everything I can get to help,” Charles Baxter said.

Baxter visited the center Thursday. The storm tore the roof, front door and siding off his mobile home in a rural part of Lakeland. On the outskirts of town, he said he’d almost given up on finding help until his friend told him about FEMA.

The center is located at 1710 U.S. 17 South in Bartow and will be open indefinitely. FEMA employees can help you sign up for assistance there, or you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov.



© 2017 WTSP-TV