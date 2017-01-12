Female dance instructor arrested for relationship with girl

NORTH PORT, Fla. - You drop off your child off at an afterschool activity thinking you can trust the adults in charge.

A parent here is finding out otherwise.

Haven Dance School is closed after the owner, 38-year-old Lauren Anne DeBenedetta, was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a 15-year-old female student.

DeBenedetta met the girl at the school, and investigators worry there might be more victims.

“As a parent, it’s your worst nightmare confirmed,” said Amanda Fulton. The mother of three including two girls, Fulton cringes thinking she nearly signed up her older daughter for classes at Haven Dance school a few months ago but she says high prices and her gut said not to do it.

Fulton says, “I didn’t feel welcomed there …It was just a weird feeling.”

“I saw (the arrest story) on Facebook. I said 'What?!'” recalled Fulton. “You take your child somewhere to be placed in the hands of someone else thinking they are so trustworthy.”

The arrest report states DeBenedetta inappropriately fondled the teenage girl at the teen’s home Dec. 19 and there were other encounters at the dance studio and at DeBenedetta’s home. The teen told police her instructor also bought her a cell phone so they could privately talk and text.

Fulton said she would like to ask DeBenedetta, “Why would you do that? It’s not okay, it’s a child!”

In such cases, there is cause for concern both for parents and instructors.

“I will not be alone with a child,” said Nick Trolli, who works as a professional Santa Claus. His advice to parents: ask for a background check.

Trolli added, “Don’t under any circumstance leave your child alone with another adult.”

While this is a Charlotte County case since that’s where the alleged victim lives, the dance school is in North Port. So city police have put a detective on the case to see if there are any other victims.

“What I tell parents is to talk to your kid. Sometimes you can tell what they say by how they say it. You can figure out different things,” said Joshua Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.

How does this incident shake Fulton’s trust in people?

She said, “I very seldom trust people; this is why. You don’t know who to trust. shame to say.”

DeBenedetta’s dance studio opened in 2013. She has bailed out of jail.

(© 2017 WTSP)